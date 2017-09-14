Lakers Video: Snoop Dogg Says ‘I Want LeBron’ In Los Angeles



The rumors surrounding LeBron James possibly signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency in the summer of 2018 have begun heating up recently.

It started at the beginning of the summer when it was reported that LeBron to Los Angeles was a viable option because his business is out here and his wife wants to live in Los Angeles full time.

Then when LeBron’s partner in crime with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, demanded a trade from Cleveland and wound up being dealt to the Boston Celtics, the rumors that James was planning on leaving became even greater.

While Laker fans may be a bit skeptical about LeBron possibly joining the Lakers, one Laker fan who would be open to it is Snoop Dogg, who recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take and said that he wants LeBron on the Lakers:

“I want LeBron. I want him. Why wouldn’t I want the best player in basketball on my team?”

If LeBron does, in fact, want to leave the Cavaliers for a second time in pursuit of a championship with a third team then the Lakers would be the perfect place for him as the Lakers front office worked extremely hard this summer to free up enough cap space to sign two max free agents in Summer 2018.

It was recently reported that LeBron would love to team up with Oklahoma City Thunder star and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who is also set to be a free agent next summer if he does not sign the super max extension that the Thunder have offered him.

While the possibilities seem endless for the Lakers, there is still a full season to be played before anything can happen so a lot can change between now and next summer.