Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Makes One-Handed Shot From Bleachers

As one of the greatest players to ever step foot in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal obviously had a number of skills. Shooting from deep, or anywhere outside the paint for that matter, was never really one of them.

It never actually mattered as Shaq was so dominant inside that no one could stop him regardless. However, in his retirement years it looks like he has been working on his outside form, or just his trick shots.

Shaq recently took to Instagram to post a video of him making a one-handed shot from the bleachers:

Listen here they call me STEPH HARDEN. I MAKE THE SAME SALARY AS STEPH AND JAMES HARDEN. #YAKKEM #WOP A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

One of the best parts of this is the caption Shaq added on, calling himself ‘Steph Harden’ and claiming to make their same salary. Considering they became the two highest paid players in NBA history this summer, it’s hard to believe Shaq is bringing in that kind of money, but of course that is the humor that Shaq is famous for.

One thing that’s for sure is that O’Neal hasn’t lost the joy and spirit that made him so fun to watch during his career.

These days Shaq has been in the news for his ongoing feud with LaVar Ball, father of Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. Shaq challenged LaVar and youngest son LaMelo to a game of 2-on-2 against himself and son Shareef. Most recently Shaq even dropped a diss track on LaVar.

Perhaps this is O’Neal’s way of sending a little warning shot to LaVar just in case that game ever happens that he can beat him from the outside just as well as the paint.