Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Fills In As Guest Host On Jimmy Kimmel Live



When Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant player in the league while winning three championships for the Los Angeles Lakers, fans also had a chance to see his big personality.

Since his retirement, O’Neal’s career after basketball has been what everyone thought it was be: in front of a camera.

He has been in movies, he has been on talk shows and he also serves as an analyst for Turner Sports, appearing on Inside the NBA every Thursday night on TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

O’Neal recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and named his all-time Lakers starting five, putting himself ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the center position.

He made another appearance on a late night talk show on Monday night, as he filled in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The result was great, as O’Neal had a chance to show off his personality with the above monologue.

While it doesn’t appear that he plans to leave his job as an analyst at TNT anytime soon, O’Neal could have a future as a late-night comedian if he wanted to go that route.