Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Can Still Dominate In The Paint, Jokes About NBA Comeback

Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Can Still Dominate In The Paint, Jokes About...

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is considered by many to be the most dominant player of all-time, as at over seven feet and 300 lbs. double and triple teams were not enough to stop him from dunking.

In 19 NBA seasons, he was named an All-Star 15 times, in addition to being named the 1999-2000 NBA MVP and the NBA Finals MVP for all three of the Lakers championships from 2000-02.

He averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 58.2 percent from the field in his career, as was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

While he retired after the 2010-11 season, it appears O’Neal still has some game as he was recently seen dunking in a pick-up game, via O’Neal’s official Instagram page:

From this angle u c my man from reebok @albenz11 was floppin like a mug A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 20, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Shaq also joked about him being ready for another NBA contract, via Instagram:

“Any team who needs a big man, 100 million for 3 years #taxfree #notanoffensivefoul @albenz11 @reebokclassics #rebokclassics”

O’Neal also recently received a statue outside of Staples Center, which is a hang statue of him doing his signature two-handed that this video demonstrates.