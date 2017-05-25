Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley Hilariously Argue Over Championship Rings

The 2016-17 NBA playoffs have provided many entertaining moments, whether from the actual players or the announcers themselves. The NBA on TNT crew is one of the more watched shows in all of sports, with the respected team of Ernie Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and two-time champion Kenny Smith.

The NBA on TNT team always provides insightful analysis into the games they televise, while also performing hilarious antics such as ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ and their ‘Gone Fishing’ segment. While the entire team usually provides back-and-forth arguments regarding current NBA players, the topics sometimes shift towards themselves.

Tuesday was no different for the NBA on TNT crew, as O’Neal and Barkley got into yet another heated argument over each other accolades. While O’Neal continually alluded to Barkley and his lack of championship rings, Barkley took a stab at O’Neal’s rings and how Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade carried him:

Both Barkley and O’Neal have always had an argumentative relationship, providing a hilarious forum via NBA on TNT. Millions of basketball fans regularly tune in for their pre-game, halftime and post-game shows, because they never know what to expect.

The feud between the Lakers legend and all-time great power forward is nothing new, with many previous altercations in the past. The duo got into a quick fistfight during a game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets, with Barkley retaliating to an O’Neal shove by throwing the ball at his face. O’Neal quickly threw a punch, before Barkley tackled him to the ground and was interrupted by the players on the court.

On a less serious note, both O’Neal and Barkley have dabbled in some fun wrestling inside the NBA on TNT studio. Both Hall-of-Famers have participated in weight-loss competitions, karate practices, and wrestling contests, with a strong friendship that sometimes goes past the line.