Lakers Video: Robert Horry Gets Into Fistfight At Son’s Basketball Tournament



Former Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently got into a fistfight at his son’s basketball tournament at LA Live, and TMZ Sports was on hand to catch it on video.

On Saturday afternoon at the Nike 3ON3 Tournament, a man affiliated with the other team seemed to be heckling Horry throughout the course of the game.

The video shows the man walking over to Horry and pushing him, and then Horry began throwing punches. Horry spoke with TMZ on the incident afterwards, and he said he was just defending himself:

“The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself.” R.H. — a 7x NBA champion — says he ultimately decided to walk away rather than continue to fight, knowing he was “the only one who was gonna lose in this situation.”

Horry played 16 career NBA seasons from 1992-2008, with seven of them coming with the Lakers. He was a part of the Lakers teams that won three straight championships from 2000-02. He ended up winning an astounding seven championships throughout the course of his career with the Lakers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The 46-year-old now works for Spectrum SportsNet as an in-studio analyst, as he can be seen on many pre and postgame shows throughout the season.

It does not appear that any charges are being pressed against Horry for the incident, although no representatives from the tournament were available for comment.