Lakers Video: Players React To Seeing UCLA Health Training Center For First Time

The Los Angeles Lakers recently opened the doors to their brand new practice facility, the UCLA Health Training Center. The facility is just a few blocks away from their old one in El Segundo, but it is a place the Lakers can now call home as they do not have to share it with the Los Angeles Kings.

Additionally, all Lakers employees offices will be in the same building, while they were a block apart at the other facility.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss helped design the place, and one thing that was very important to her was having the basketball courts at the center of the building so the bouncing balls can serve as a heartbeat for the organization.

Having a state-of-the-art practice facility will help recruit free agents to come to Los Angeles, as the Lakers have their sights on all the big name free agents next summer.

Current Lakers players Josh Hart, Brook Lopez and Jordan Clarkson, recently got a chance to see the UCLA Health TC for the first time, and they were impressed, via the Lakers official Twitter account:

Instead of traveling to Hawaii or Santa Barbara, the Lakers will hold their training camp in El Segundo this year to get acquainted at the new facility.

Training camp is set to begin at the end of September, so after the long offseason that began in April basketball is just a month and a half away from returning.