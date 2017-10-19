Lakers Video: NBA Drops Awesome Kyle Kuzma Highlight Reel To Get Fans Hyped For The Season



We’re officially running out of ways to say Kyle Kuzma was incredible for the Los Angeles Lakers during the team’s six preseason games.

The rookie’s stats were amazing, as he led the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game despite coming off of the bench in all six games. Kuzma additionally shot an impressive 51.4 percent from the field, despite some struggles down the stretch.

Outside of the numbers, the eye test has also been used in every possible way to describe his smooth scoring. The confidence and quickness with which he pulled up for easy jumpers, the whirling-dervish speed Kuzma displayed while breaking out his spin moves and the impeccable footwork that has allowed him to execute all of it.

So instead of telling fans again how good Kuzma was, the NBA’s official YouTube account decided to show them instead, with a beautiful, nearly seven-minute long highlight reel of Kuzma’s best plays during the preseason to keep Lakers Nation hyped until the team tips off for real against the LA Clippers Thursday night.

It’s still surreal to watch the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft play so well, but perhaps everyone should just be expecting the Lakers scouting department to keep nailing these late draft picks at this point.

Kuzma has been better than even their normal standard so far, however, and despite the risk of the hype train getting out of control it’s hard not to already call him the steal of his draft class.

He still has a lot of work to do to maintain that status, but as of right now Kuzma is looking like he should’ve been a lottery pick at worst and potentially even a top-ten selection. It remains to be seen what his ceiling is, but it’s impossible to argue Kuzma isn’t off to a great start to his young career.