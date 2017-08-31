Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball Shows Off Rap Skills For LaMelo Ball’s Shoe Release

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball made waves back in the month of May when his ZO2 signature sneaker was released under the Big Baller Brand. It was unheard of for a player to get their own shoe before even being drafted, but now he may be getting outdone by his younger brother, LaMelo Ball.

The youngest of the three Ball sons, LaMelo is only a junior in high school, but is regarded as one of the top college prospects in the class of 2019. Now LaMelo will have something none of his fellow classmates have, his own signature shoe.

SLAM Magazine got the exclusive video announcing LaMelo’s signature shoe, the Melo Ball 1. At just 16 years old, LaMelo is the youngest basketball player to ever have a signature shoe. At $395, LaMelo’s aren’t quite as expensive as Lonzo’s ZO2 shoes, but it remains a high price point.

Lonzo himself played a role in his younger brother’s announcemet. Not only did the Lakers rookie make an appearance in the video, driving off side-by-side in his Mercedes-Benz truck while LaMelo hopped in his Lamborghini, but Lonzo himself can be heard rapping in the track playing in the background of the video.

This is nothing new as Lonzo has spoken previously about his love for rapping and this gave him the opportunity to showcase his skills. Many NBA players have delved into hip-hop including Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

As far as the shoe itself, the Big Baller Brand is touting it as one of the lightest shoes on the market and they are expected to ship out to homes around the holidays.