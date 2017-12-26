Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball Buys His Parents A Rolls Royce For Christmas

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball might have missed his first Christmas Day game with a sprained shoulder that will sideline him at least a week as the team is patient with his recovery, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting to enjoy the spoils of being an NBA player on the holiday for the first time.

One of those benefits for young players: Getting to buy their family the dream gifts they’ve always wanted to, and Ball proved to be no exception in this regard.

After the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves capped the NBA’s busy Christmas slate of games, Ball posted a video on Twitter of his parents, Tina and LaVar Ball, in a Rolls Royce he bought them for Christmas.

It of course can only be described as a Big Baller move.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

Lonzo’s generous gift puts some, including myself, to shame, as Blu-Ray DVDs had to suffice. In all seriousness though, getting to see these young players use the spoils of superstardom to spoil the people who helped get them there is one of the coolest parts of watching rookies’ first NBA holiday seasons.

Whether you like what LaVar has to say all the time or not, there is little doubt that he was a huge factor in Lonzo becoming what he’s become. And it’s nice to see the latter get the chance to give back to the strong parents who helped make him into the man and player he is.

Even if he’s making us all look bad in the process.