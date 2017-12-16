Lakers Video: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Among NBA Stars To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant Ahead Of Jersey Retirement

On Monday night Kobe Bryant will be forever immortalized by the Los Angeles Lakers as both his Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys will be raised to the Staples Center rafters.

Arguably the greatest player to ever don the purple and gold, Kobe is absolutely deserving of this honor. His impact stretches far beyond the Lakers franchise however, as he has inspired and mentored a number of players across the league.

The likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan are just a few who have been inspired by Kobe throughout the years.

They, along with many other NBA stars past and present, paid tribute to Kobe ahead of his jersey ceremony via NBA TV:

Ahead of the @Lakers retiring @kobebryant 's jersey on NBA TV December 18, let's watch current NBA stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant #KobeWeek #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/jkFeaLq1X4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2017

Whether he was loved or hated, Kobe always had the respect of all of his peers. His killer instinct on the floor, work ethic off of it, and his ability to win against all odds was truly a thing to behold and anybody who saw him play took note of that.

The great thing about Kobe is that he has never been opposed to sharing his secrets to being great. He has no issue answering any questions young players have for him because he remembers the days of being that eager young kid himself.

Many others have credited seeing his work ethic up close at the Olympics as inspiring changes in their own workout schedule. These days the Lakers are hoping Kobe can have that same affect on some of their young players.

Both Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram have met or worked with Kobe, and Lonzo Ball hopes to do the same as well.

At this rate, Kobe’s impact on the NBA will only continue as players, rightfully, continue to seek his wisdom.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB