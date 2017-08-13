Lakers Video: LaVar Ball Takes On Ice Cube In Four-Point Challenge

LaVar Ball isn’t bashful when it comes to hyping up himself or his sons. He proclaims that the Los Angeles Lakers will win championships with Lonzo as their point guard and younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo on the roster as well.

LaVar has also famously declared that he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, a comment that Saturday Night Live recently poked fun at when Kenan Thompson parodied the Big Baller Brand patriarch.

Not one to back down from a challenge, LaVar recently accepted a challenge from Ice Cube to a four-point shootout when the Big3 basketball league arrived at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Sure enough, when the Big3 rolled into town, LaVar was true to his word. He and Ice Cube had 90 seconds to sink as many four-point shots as possible. Oliver Maroney, and NBA writer for Uproxx, recorded the competition and posted it to his Twitter account:

LaVar played collegiate basketball and has turned his sons into three of the deadliest shooters in high school basketball, and the Lakers now hope that Lonzo will be the young star that they have been dying to build around. However, despite LaVar’s background, on this night, it was Ice Cube who emerged the victor.

Some may consider it an upset, but LaVar’s own shooting ability isn’t likely to rival that of his sons. Additionally, 90 seconds is an extremely small sample size, but still, it’s a bit surprising to see Ice Cube come away with the win.

Regardless, the goal of this competition was to bring some more eyes to the Big3, the three-on-three, half court basketball league filled with former NBA stars. The goal of the league is to provide basketball fans with some entertainment during the months when the NBA is on break, and so far, they have done just that.