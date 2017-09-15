Lakers Video: LaVar Ball Gifts New Truck To His Handyman

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 selection Lonzo Ball, has turned into a media spectacle since his son made a name for himself on the basketball court. As the years have gone on, the Ball family has used this attention to their benefit, creating the Big Baller Brand empire and also shining a light on his family.

While each son in the family is entering a key year in their overall development, the Ball family also has gone the reality television route with their show ‘Ball in the Family’. This series also sheds a light on a brighter side of LaVar and his family, including the how his family works hard and continues to prosper through their obstacles.

LaVar is a big fan of loyalty, as is the case with his family and how they are involved in the Big Baller Brand. Now that the brand has launched alongside Lonzo’s first pair of signature sneakers, they have begun to use their platform for the better. According to Bleacher Report, LaVar gifted his trusted handyman with a brand new truck:

LaVar blessed his handyman with a new truck, told him "get rid of that old one" (via @BZQUE) pic.twitter.com/RyqI8q70F6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2017

The Ball family continues to shine in the spotlight, steadily going viral, whether in a positive or negative way. However, they continue to garner the attention of the sports world, with LaVar and Lonzo recently making an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ on Thursday.

While some rightfully point to the outlandish comments LaVar has made in the past, they must also acknowledge how he and his family have matured on camera. This show of good faith embodies the type of man LaVar is, treasuring his handyman and the work he has done for his family.

During the video, the handyman is struggling to comprehend what is going on, as LaVar continues to joke that he should throw away his current truck in favor of the new car. With his son set to take over the Lakers franchise, LaVar has positioned his family to stay in line with success, while his other two sons work towards their NBA dreams.