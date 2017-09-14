Lakers Video: LaVar And Lonzo Ball Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected point guard Lonzo Ball with the second pick out of UCLA in the 2017 NBA Draft they knew they were not only getting a great basketball player but a star off the court as well.

Lonzo and his entire family have become the most popular family in the NBA in the past couple months, even having their own reality TV show called “Ball in the Family” that recently premiered on Facebook.

While a lot of it stems from Lonzo and his two brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo’s play on the court, it also has a lot to do with stuff their father LaVar has said.

LaVar has made some outrageous comments about Lonzo, saying stuff like he’s better than Stephen Curry and he’s going to lead the Lakers to the playoffs in his rookie season, in addition to saying stuff like he, LaVar, would beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

LaVar and Lonzo recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ellen asked both LaVar and Lonzo about some of the comments LaVar has made in recent months and the responses were quite hilarious:

.@Lavarbigballer and @ZO2_ were here today to tell me about how amazing Lonzo Ball is. pic.twitter.com/YFsofwnF0c — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 14, 2017

While Lonzo has been heavily involved with the media in recent weeks, even appearing on our very own Lakers Nation Podcast, his focus will shift towards basketball in a couple weeks as the Lakers are set to begin training camp on Sept. 26.

LaVar and Lonzo have set very high goals for his rookie season, saying he expects to win Rookie of the Year, so now it will be up to Lonzo to prove that he can live up to the hype and return a struggling Lakers franchise back to the perennial powerhouse they once were.