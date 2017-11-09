Lakers Video: Kyrie Irving Complimentary Of Lonzo Ball After L.A.’s Loss To Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers faced their biggest test of the young season Wednesday night, taking on the Boston Celtics, winners of nine straight, on the road.

The Lakers came out sloppy and fell behind by 21 early in the second quarter, and while they fought hard to get back in the game, they ultimately fell 107-96 to drop to 5-6 on the season.

Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball once again struggled with his shot, making just four of his 15 attempts for nine points, but as is usually the case, he impacted the game in other ways by contributing five rebounds, six assists, a steal and a career-high four blocks.

For much of the game, Ball had the tough task of defending Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, and he didn’t do bad as Irving scored 19 points, but only made seven of his 21 shot attempts.

Irving was asked about the rookie Ball after the game, and he was very complimentary of everything Ball has to offer as a player, viaESPN:

Irving is not the first opposing guard to compliment Ball after playing the Lakers, as John Wall of the Washington Wizards and Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies both did the same earlier this season.

The only thing missing in Ball’s game right now is the shooting, which he said may be a mental issue. So if he is able to work those out, which he believes he can, then he is well on his way to being the franchise player that the Lakers thought he could be when they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick out of UCLA.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB