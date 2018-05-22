Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma Completes Individual Workout After 2018 NBA Draft Prospects



While Monday saw the Los Angeles Lakers host six more 2018 NBA Draft prospects at the UCLA Health Training Center, some members of the current roster were also present to go through their own workouts. Among them was Kyle Kuzma, who’s coming off an impressive rookie campaign.

It wasn’t the first time Kuzma was spotted in the gym, as he, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lakers restricted free agent Julius Randle have all begun the process of improving. It’s a positive development particularly when considering the challenge the Lakers front office issued their young core for the summer.

Once the pre-draft workout was over, Kuzma took the court to shoot a series of jump shots. From there he advanced to post work with Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon providing instruction and serving as a defender.

Kuzma and Simon developed a strong rapport during the season, as the rookie forward often paired with Lonzo Ball in a shooting competition against Simon and fellow assistant coach Brian Shaw.

Kuzma wasn’t putting in baskets at the clip he often did during the season, which may have been a factor in Lakers head coach Luke Walton interrupting the workout to provide some guidance.

Kuzma’s development will be key for the Lakers as they look to build upon a 35-win season, which was a nine-game improvement from the first year under Walton.