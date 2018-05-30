Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma Makes Fun Of Lonzo Ball As ‘Player Hater Of The Year’

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma as part of their picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, they joined the organization from two separate spheres. Ball had lofty expectations placed on his shoulders, while Kuzma wasn’t nearly as heralded of a prospect.

They quickly forged a strong friendship and when Ball battled injuries during Las Vegas Summer League, Kuzma’s spotlight began to grow. He helped lead the Lakers to a title, earning championship game MVP honors in the process.

Ball and Kuzma carried their chemistry into the regular season, but injuries again interrupted their time together on the court. In addition to meshing well from a playing standpoint, Ball and Kuzma made fun of one another with reckless abandon.

Their exploits often reached social media and at times during interviews. Such as when Kuzma said he would’ve traded Ball for a bag of peanuts.

While it may be the offseason, Kuzma has seemingly upped the ante, partnering with Bleacher Report for a video that allowed him to lob more attacks at Ball (video contains explicit language):

Although Ball and Kuzma are often at the center of the relentless jabs, several of the Lakers also got in on the fun throughout the season. Brandon Ingram and his thin frame drew remarks from his teammates, Josh Hart would often critique and make fun of Kuzma’s style, or as Hart would argue, lack thereof.

Even Isaiah Thomas, who didn’t join the Lakers until the trade deadline, was a participant. Thomas’ height was used against him, while the veteran point guard would take aim at Ball, Kuzma and the younger generation over a variety of issues.

The ability to joke with one another is a layer to the Lakers developing a chemistry that they hope will carry the team forward for years to come. Of course, how free agency shakes out could greatly impact if the organization stays the course with their young core.

