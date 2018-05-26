Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart Take In Grayson Allen’s Pre-Draft Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers will have plenty of intriguing options available to them with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While there are rumors of a possible promise to a big man floating around, some backcourt help would also be very much warranted.

One possibility in that mold is Duke guard Grayson Allen, who worked out for the Lakers on Friday. Allen is one of the more well-known prospects in the draft from his time at Duke University where he thrilled fans with his shooting and athleticism, but also gained many detractors due to multiple incidents of dirty plays, something that the Lakers questioned Allen about in their talks with him.

Nonetheless, Allen is arguably the most high-profile prospect to work out for the Lakers so far and he had even more of an audience. Current Lakers Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart took in his workout at the team’s practice facility, getting a good look at a possible future teammate.

Allen certainly has some traits that the Lakers look for. He is a great shooter, can potentially play both backcourt spots, and his ridiculous athleticism would suggest some defensive potential as well. He also plays with a fire and energy the Lakers brass are always looking for.

Whether or not he ultimately becomes the selection remains to be seen as the Lakers still have plenty of prospects to look over and evaluate up close. It is interesting, however, that of all players the Lakers have brought in, Kuzma and Hart took some time to watch Allen. It doesn’t necessarily mean Allen is a favorite for the pick, but he definitely has a name.

If he does wind up with the Lakers, Hart will get a chance to to see what he will bring to the team up close as he will be playing in the Las Vegas Summer League in July, while Kuzma and Lonzo Ball will be sitting out.

