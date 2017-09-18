Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Shows Off Basketball Skills

One of the things the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant stated he looked forward to when he retired was spending more time with his wife and daughters.

Spending time with his family may also include basketball though, as Kobe’s middle daughter Gianna appears to have taken a serious interest in her dad’s sport.

With the WNBA Finals set to begin between the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx, it put Kobe and Gianna in the mood to shoot some hoops. On Sunday night Bryant posted a couple videos to his personal Instagram account playing with Gianna, and the 11-year-old has some serious skills:

@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Gigi working on that stroke #wristwork #wnbafinals A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

If Gianna is serious about pursuing a basketball career like her dad did, then she has perhaps the best coach possible in Kobe, one of the greatest basketball minds of all-time.

Gianna is the same daughter that Kobe recently shared he had to understand the meaning of the word “G.O.A.T.” to when the family was on vacation in China. Now that she understands the meaning of the word she could be on her way to being a G.O.A.T. on the basketball court in her own respect.