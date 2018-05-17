Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Surprises 6-Year-Old Fan On ABC’s ‘The View’



Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant took a break from his work to create new content for “Detail,” a special series that airs on ESPN+, to surprise a young fan and his family with an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Six-year-old Bryson Thompson, who is battling epilepsy, was on set with his parents to share their heartbreaking story. With assistance from, Jack’s Helping Hand, a non-profit organization, Thompson has received medical care.

To pay their respect to the organization, Bryson and his 8-year-old brother Brock solicited teams and professional athletes for autographed memorabilia to auction off. “The View” surprised the family with several autographed items, then Whoopi Goldberg went the extra mile.

She phoned Bryant who said he would be more than happy to provided memorabilia that could be auctioned, but then suggested a better idea, and emerged from backstage for the tear-shedding moment.

Bryant had a signed Lakers jersey for Bryson to keep, and another that the Thompsons could use for their auction. “We all have a responsibility to each other to help one another,” Bryant said. “It’s the fundamental belief.”

While it was a much more light-hearted moment, Bryant recently surprised Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Ogunbowale and Bryant exchanged messages on social media while the Irish were marching to their championship.