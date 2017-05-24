Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Outlines Warriors In ‘The Golden Democracy’ Canvas

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has fully ventured into his retirement from basketball, using his curious personality and Kobe Inc. to create avenues to dive into his Musecage projects. Bryant has partnered with ESPN to debut his Canvas City, which is a six-part series that debuted on Christmas day.

Prior to Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, ESPN presented Bryant’s next piece, titled ‘The Golden Democracy’. The piece covers the Warriors and how their offense is based off team effort and cohesion, rather than one-on-one execution.

Bryant’s piece refers to how the Warriors are able to wear down their opponents, during the entirety of a game, using their deadly offensive system. The example refers to how the Spurs had trouble with communication throughout the series, requiring constant switches on defense and communication during the relentless screens.

The 20-year NBA veteran has taken on a descriptive manner is his post-playing career, using this creative outlet to describe basketball and confidence towards kids and current basketball fans. With projects such as the Musecage and Canvas, the Lakers legend has varied from inspiring kids to describing how to define greatness.

Bryant has fully encompassed this storytelling and filmmaking aspect in his post NBA career, after finishing his outstanding 20-year career with the Lakers.