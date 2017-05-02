Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Posts Video Of Daughter Shooting Turnaround Jumper

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant retired from basketball after the 2015-16 NBA season, going out in style as he finished his career with a 60-point game to earn a comeback victory over the Utah Jazz.

While Bryant showed he still had some basketball left in the tank that night, he still decided to go through with the retirement, citing spending more time with his family as one of the main reasons.

Bryant has three daughters, Natalia (14), Gianna (11) and Bianka (four months), and it seems that the middle one, Gianna, is taking a serious interest in basketball.

Gianna recently celebrated a birthday, and to wish her a happy birthday Bryant took to his personal Instagram account to post a video of her knocking down Bryant’s vintage turnaround baseline jumper:

Happy Birthday to this lil lady. My Gigi!! #lilmamba #tesoro #11 A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on May 1, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Bryant, who is one of the best basketball minds ever, is currently in the process of creating a youth basketball league in Los Angeles with Nike called the Mamba League designed to teach young kids ages 8-10 the sport of basketball.

He is also in the process of creating a documentary series titled Canvas, that is also geared towards teaching young children about basketball.