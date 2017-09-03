Lakers Video: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope And Teammates Sing Along To “Big Green Tractor” While Working Out

The front office of the Los Angeles Lakers made the necessary moves to prepare the roster in lieu of the 2018 free agency class, while assembling a young core to develop around. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are set to lead the direction of the Lakers, while offseason acquisitions Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope add to the ongoing dynamic.

Lopez was brought in for his offensive prowess, as a back to the basket type of scorer that hit almost as many three-pointers last season as D’Angelo Russell. At the same time, Caldwell-Pope brings an intensity on both ends of the floor, able to both shoot and drive hard to the rim.

Team chemistry remains one of the key aspects of any team in the NBA, as team bonding adds to the overall dynamic of the roster. The Lakers have been preparing for the arrival of training camp, with the roster continually putting in work at the UCLA Health Training Center. One video, courtesy of NBA on TNT, shows just how much Caldwell-Pope, Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant have been jelling this offseason as they were jamming out to Jason Aldean’s “Big Green Tractor” in the weight room:

Meanwhile in LA… the Lakers are getting focused for the new season 🎶 (Via gunnarfitness/ IG) pic.twitter.com/Sbg6eGlsLC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 2, 2017

The well-executed karaoke sheds a little light on the fun side of the Lakers, while continually going through practices and weight training this offseason. With recently hired strength and endurance training coach Gunnar Peterson and a newly established facility, the Lakers have provided a state of the art situation for their players to thrive in.

Caldwell-Pope, voted as one of the NBA’s most underrated players, should be a direct beneficiary of the facility and implemented up-tempo pace. Nance Jr. remains a highly valued role player off of Walton’s bench, with a high basketball IQ and ability to affect both ends of the court. Bryant, who inked his deal at the end of July after being drafted in the season round, hopes to carve himself out some minutes with an impressive performance during his first training camp.

Head coach Luke Walton has always encouraged an open and welcoming atmosphere with the Lakers, stemming back to his days as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. He allows players to determine an appropriate music playlist during practices at their facility to help keep things loose.