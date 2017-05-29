Lakers Video: Julius Randle Shows Off Improved Three-Point Shot

"Where's a video of @juliusrandle30 working on his jumper?" Here's Julius working with shot coach Andrew Olson | (via Carrastealth) A post shared by LAKERS W🌎RLD16 (@lakersworld16) on May 28, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have battled through this rebuilding phase, the young core has shown growth with each and every game. The end of the season was a strong statement for the Lakers, with a five-game winning streak against both rebuilding and playoff caliber opponents.

While head coach Luke Walton continues acclimating his system to this young team, it is also on the young players to put in the necessary work during the offseason to develop. One Lakers player that has taken his development to heart is forward Julius Randle.

Although Randle is busy with fatherhood, he has been putting in exceptional work this offseason, including a trimmer down figure. The newest reports indicate the work Randle his done with his jump shot, a vastly needed improvement, according to Magic Johnson.

Randle is seen working with shooting coach Andrew Olson in the video, with a rejuvenated shot and soft release. The three-point range was not a strong point for Randle last season, shooting just 27.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The video, courtesy of Lakers World 16’s Instagram, is a strong start heading into this crucial offseason. During the early exit into the offseason, Randle stated that his plan was to get into better shape and work on his defense.

Randle has already established a strong scoring repertoire, but it can improve with a few key additions. His mid-range and three-point shot will only help space the floor, while improving his right hand will give him another option at the rim.