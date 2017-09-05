Lakers Video: Julius Randle Shows Off Improved Shooting With Series Of Three-Pointers

When taking a look at the upgraded Los Angeles Lakers roster, head coach Luke Walton has been given a team ready to play at the up-tempo pace style that has become so popular throughout the league. With Lonzo Ball set to run the show, the rest of his teammates understand the importance of being able to compete at a consistent level during a 48-minute game.

That’s why players like Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Brook Lopez have been adjusting their routines this offseason, preparing their body for the rigors that come with the NBA. While it has been nice to see Ingram add muscle to his frame, the more dramatic transformation involves Randle and his weight loss.

A consistent sight at both the Lakers training facilities this offseason, Randle has worked hard to lower his body fat to just under six percent. The pictures show the amazing transformation undergone this offseason, as Randle tailors his game entering a contract year.

Hard at work, fans will see the transformation first hand during the Lakers upcoming slate of preseason games. However, the Lakers fans get a preview with this video courtesy of Legion Hoops, as Randle shows off a consistent looking jump shot:

Julius Randle draining 3-pointers at the new Lakers facility. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDhQWIscAJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 5, 2017

Randle understands the importance of the upcoming season, both for the Lakers and for his career. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, the 22-year-old has an opportunity to breakout and make a name for himself. At the same time, the emergence of the young core is the next stepping-stone the front office hopes for going into the star-studded 2018 free agency class.

Lakers President Magic Johnson foresees a breakout season entering his fourth campaign in purple and gold. Randle’s efficiency during the 2016-17 season increased dramatically while attempting to add the mid-range and three-point shot to his arsenal.

Randle averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field in 28.8 minutes per game.