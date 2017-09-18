Lakers Video: Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. Featured Among Best Putback Dunks Of 2016-17

Training camp is almost here and that means fans will finally get to see how the Los Angeles Lakers will look as a new season commences. Among the young players who many eyes will be on are the Lakers’ pair of young power forwards, Larry Nance Jr. and Julius Randle.

Randle is expected to be the starter while Nance will likely come off the bench, but both will undoubtedly play a big role this season. Both are great rebounders with excellent instincts which allows for some big plays and putback jams.

The NBA’s Youtube Page recently released a video showcasing the best putback dunks of last season and both Nance and Randle were featured.

Nance’s moment came on arguably the best stage in the NBA, Madison Square Garden, in the Lakers win over the New York Knicks. Jordan Clarkson missed a floater, but Nance was right there for the follow as poor Brandon Jennings was the unfortunate victim and added to the list of people put on a poster by Nance.

Randle isn’t known as much for huge slams as Nance is, but he sent a message in overtime of the Lakers late season win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the night Shaquille O’Neal’s statue was unveiled, the Lakers completed a huge comeback that was punctuated with Randle’s massive slam.

These were definitely some of the Lakers’ best moments of a season that didn’t have many as they won only 26 games. With reinforcements being brought in this summer the Lakers will be looking for a big improvement.

Much of that leap the Lakers are hoping for will come down on the shoulders of Randle and Nance. Randle is entering a contract year while Nance was referred to as the team’s ‘secret weapon’ by Magic Johnson. They will be looking to make many more highlights that lead to more wins this season.