Lakers Video: Julius Randle Impresses In Drew League Game As James Harden Scores 45 Points



With the NBA offseason in full swing, a lot of big name players have been playing in the Drew League in Los Angeles to work on their game. Among the players that were on the court this past weekend were Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle, James Harden, Nick Young and Javale McGee.

Randle got going early, knocking down a three-pointer on the first possession of the game. He then got going inside the paint, finishing two layups after spinning, a move he has patented in his time with the Lakers.

The newly married Randle finished with 14 points in the game in limited minutes, putting on a show for the hometown fans.

Randle also had a nice block on Harden, but it was Harden, the Los Angeles native that ended up stealing the show. The 2016-17 MVP runner-up with the Houston Rockets finished the game with 45 points leading his team LAUNFD to a 91-82 victory over Randle’s team MHP.

Results aren’t what is important in the Drew League though, as Randle is simply there to get in some game action, as Randle has not played since the Lakers last game in April.

Randle is set to enter a contract year this season, as he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The 22-year-old still has a lot to prove, but it appears he has worked extremely hard this offseason transforming his body, so he will be ready to run the up-tempo style offense that head coach Luke Walton wants to run with rookie Lonzo Ball taking over point guard duties this season.