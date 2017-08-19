Lakers Video: Jordan Clarkson Makes Top 10 List Of Best 360 Plays From 2016-17 Season



Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson recently made the NBA’s list of top 10 360 plays from the 2016-17 season, coming in at No. 8 for his 360 dunk in transition against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After former Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell came away with a steal, he threw the ball ahead to a wide open Clarkson, who took care of the rest, finishing in style.

Clarkson is heading into his fourth season with the Lakers after Los Angeles traded for him on draft night in 2014. Clarkson’s three years in Los Angeles is the worst three-year span in franchise history, and Clarkson was very candid in admitting that things have not been easy for him in his time here.

Despite constantly being involved in trade rumors for guys like Paul George, Clarkson said that that stuff is out of control and all he is focused on is his and the team’s development.

Clarkson figures to play a big role for the 2017-18 Lakers, as he will likely be the team’s sixth man and leading scorer off the bench. One thing that Clarkson has said he has focused on this summer is improving defensively, something that both he and the Lakers as a team have struggled with in recent years.

If Clarkson does not make improvements on that end of the floor then the trade rumors will likely continue, as the Lakers are looking to open up cap space for the superb 2018 free agent class.