Lakers Video: Jimmy Kimmel Gifts Kobe Bryant Mini Jerseys For Oscar Award



Even after his retirement, Kobe Bryant has continued to make history and break down barriers. He recently won an Oscar Award for his animated short, ‘Dear Basketball.’ This, of course, was an animated version of the letter he wrote announcing his retirement after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was truly an amazing moment as Kobe even said that winning the award felt better than winning an NBA Championship. Though, some, including Lakers head coach Luke Walton, think he may have been a little caught up in the moment with those comments.

Nonetheless, many gave their congratulations to Bryant on his latest achievement. Kobe made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which has become something of a regular occurrence for him, but his first since winning an Oscar.

Kobe spoke about a lot of things, including his feelings while waiting to find out whether he would win or not. Kimmel also gave Kobe a little present as well.

Kimmel had mini jerseys made, one with No. 8 and one with No. 24, so that Kobe could dress up his Oscar Award in the purple and gold. Bryant seemed to enjoy the gesture and the jerseys fit perfectly on the award.

Whether or not Kobe actually keeps one of those on the Oscar at all times remains to be seen, as he tends to keep those parts of his life separate. Now that basketball is done he is solely focused on telling stories and he is already experiencing success in that field as well.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB