Lakers Video: Jeanie Buss Breaks Down Benefits Of New Practice Facility



Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently met with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell in her office at the brand new UCLA Health Training Center, which is now the Lakers practice facility.

Among the benefits that Buss discussed was that this practice facility is a place the Lakers can call home, as they are no longer sharing it with the Los Angeles Kings. As opposed to the last training facility where the practice gym and offices were in two separate builds a block apart, all Lakers employees will be based out of the UCLA Health TC, which fulfills Buss’ goal of uniting the basketball and business sides of the organization.

Another important aspect of the new facility is that there are two practice courts, as opposed to one, and they are located in the exact center of the building, so the sound of the bouncing balls will serve as a heartbeat for all Laker employees.

There also is some natural light shining into the gym, which Buss mentioned will help with the players’ sleep cycle, which could prove vital after long road trips.

In addition to it being the Lakers practice facility, it will also serve as a practice facility and game arena for the team’s G-League affiliate South Bay Lakers. Buss said she wants to create an atmosphere where the two teams practice and play as one.

With the building of the facility complete, the Lakers young core developing more and more by the day and a new front office led by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinke recently taking over, this could signal a new era of Lakers basketball.