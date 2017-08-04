Lakers Video: Jay Williams Recalls Kobe Bryant Workout Story



Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is well known as an absolutely relentless worker who will stop at nothing to improve himself and be the best player possible. Stories of his legendary workouts have been shared constantly as seemingly every player has some memory of a Kobe workout.

The latest to add his experience to the bunch is former second overall pick in 2002, Jay Williams. Now a college basketball analyst for ESPN, Williams was once one of the most promising young point guards in the league. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to a tragic motorcycle accident after his rookie season.

Even still, Williams was able to square off with Bryant and revealed his story to Goalcast on Facebook.

Williams recalls deciding to go to Staples Center extra early to get ready for the night’s game and when he got there, Kobe was already in the building. Once Williams finished his workout he sat down as Kobe continued on.

After the game in which Williams recalled Kobe scoring 40 points, he asked Kobe why he worked out as long as he did and Kobe revealed to him that it was because he saw Williams come in. Kobe wanted Williams to know that no matter how hard Williams worked, he was willing to work that much harder.

It is that drive to be the best that made Bryant as great as he was. He was willing to outwork any and everyone on his quest to be the best and accomplish his goals and on that day Williams served as the ideal foil to ensure Bryant was ready to go that night.