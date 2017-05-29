Lakers Video: Gunnar Peterson Talks Conditioning Plan, Brandon Ingram

The 2016-17 season was a turning point for the Buss family and the front office of the Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss finalizing an overhaul of the organization. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka were brought in to revamp the front office and coaching staff, as a clear-cut distinction that the franchise is moving onward.

During the first few weeks of their tenure, changes were made within the organization, with longtime coaches and trainers parting ways. However, the Lakers now have a chance to bring in highly respected figures, with a chance to improve and guide this young roster. One key addition to this Lakers staff is Gunnar Peterson, the director of strength and endurance training.

Peterson has worked with many high profile celebrities, including Johnson himself during his career. Peterson has a family lineage tied to Duke University, also with a strong connection to forward Brandon Ingram. When asked about his expectations for Ingram, Peterson held him in high regard, via TMZ.com:

“I’m going to make sure he upholds the standard that I know he’s capable of.”

His newfound role will be an integral part to the development of the Lakers, with the young core needing to consistently build strength and endurance for the long haul. An 82-game season, along with the constant travel, is a grueling process for any team.

The young core has gotten off to another strong start this offseason, arriving as a unit and participating in drills with the coaching staff. While they continue to hone their craft, nutrition and weight training will also be a key pillar to their growth.