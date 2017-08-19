Lakers Video: D’Angelo Russell Makes List Of Top 10 Ball Fakes From 2016-17 NBA Season



The Los Angeles Lakers made a surprise trade this past offseason, sending D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick, which ended up being Kyle Kuzma.

The move was a surprise because Russell was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers just two years ago and was pegged as one of the guys to help turn the struggling Lakers franchise around.

Russell’s lack of an ability to show leadership in his tenure with the Lakers and the opportunity to dump Mozgov’s hefty contract was too much much to pass up for president of basketball operations Magic Johnson though, so Russell is now a member of the Nets.

While he is no longer a Laker, fans can still reminisce about some of Russell’s good moments in Los Angeles. One of them was a ball fake against the Miami Heat last season in which Russell drove to the basket and faked out two defenders with his right hand, only to spin and knock down an easy shot with his left hand.

The play recently made the NBA’s top ten ball fakes from the 2016-17 NBA season, coming in at No. 6.

Russell recently commented on him being traded, saying that he was excited to have a fresh start in Brooklyn, although he did say that he learned a lot in his two years with the Lakers.

Russell will make his return to Staples Center on Nov. 3 when the visiting Nets come to town.