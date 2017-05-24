Lakers VIDEO: Charles Oakley Says Carmelo Anthony Is Bad Fit For Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to many superstars during their rebuilding process, with the city of angels remaining a key destination for any NBA player. Players such as Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have been the most notable names, with them idolizing the possibility of living the Los Angeles lifestyle.

Anthony’s current situation with the New York Knicks isn’t an ideal one, with Phil Jackson even suggesting to Anthony that he waive his no-trade clause so both parties can move on. Due to the constant drama, many view the Knicks as one of the NBA’s most disastrous situations today.

TMZ caught up with Knicks legend Charles Oakley, who has also found himself in trouble with his beloved franchise. When asked if Anthony could help the Lakers, Oakley shrugged the possibility and gave an honest answer:

“No, Carmelo can’t help the Lakers. He should go to a team where he has a chance to get into the playoffs and be successful next year… yeah, but better is what? 35 games? The Lakers want to win 45-50 games. I don’t see one guy doing that.”

Oakley accurately referred to how Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson want to elevate the team back to their winning ways, which would require a major surge in production. While Anthony’s trade value has decreased due to his situation, the Lakers would have to alter their roster to his style of play.

With both the No. 2 and No. 28 pick in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft and a host of young players, the Lakers have desirable assets other teams would want. Moving those assets for someone like Anthony would be a questionable decision, especially at Anthony’s stage of his career.

Anthony has been a prolific scorer in the NBA for 15 seasons, with a career average of 24.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range. During the 2016-17 season, Anthony averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.