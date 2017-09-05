Lakers Video: Brook Lopez Featured In NBA’s Big Men Three-Point Compilation

The front office of the Los Angeles Lakers understood the importance of adjusting their roster this offseason, bringing in players that can thrive in the up-tempo pace that Luke Walton envisions. Part of that solution was center Brook Lopez, a former All-Star involved in the Brooklyn Nets trade that shipped away D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

Lopez made major adjustments to his game in his first season with former head coach Kenny Atkinson, adding a three-point shot to his arsenal that displayed dramatic results. After entering the 2016-17 season with just three career three-pointers made, Lopez knocked down 134 threes while shooting 34.6 percent.

The 29-year-old understood the importance of adjusting his game entering his ninth NBA season, with Walton admitting to being blown away by his jump shot. The NBA has posted a series of compilations with the offseason hitting a dry period, with a big man three-point compilation being posted on Sunday. The Lakers are well-represented in the video, with Lopez appearing first on the video.

Fellow NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Marc Gasol, and LaMarcus Aldridge each make their cameos during the video, demonstrating how the NBA is evolving from the set in stone principles. The NBA continues to turn into a positionless league, with offenses conforming to the talent of the roster and how to exploit opposing defenses.

Lopez will be a main contributor for the Lakers, with an ability to play with his back to the basket and to space the floor. With Lonzo Ball and Jordan Clarkson both playmakers that like to attack the basket, Lopez provides ample spacing on the floor and a certain respect with his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc.