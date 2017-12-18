Lakers Tickets For Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Game See Decrease In Listing Price

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in what undeniably is their most-anticipated game this season. Beyond facing the defending NBA champions, the Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant by retiring his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during halftime.

Prior to tipoff, the team is hosting a ‘Kobeland’ street festival on Chick Hearn Court, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT. It’s complete with interactive games, a Kobe-inspired Ferris Wheel, basketball shootout and photo opportunities.

Plus, Nike has a truck onsite to sell specially-designed merchandise that honors Bryant’s time spent wearing No. 8 and No. 24.

As for those hoping to get inside Staples Center for the halftime ceremony, listing prices on TickPick for tickets to the game have decreased by 9.1 percent since Friday. As of Monday morning, the average purchase price sat at $579.58.

That represents a 15.4 percent drop from over the weekend. But those hoping to find a last-minute steal may be hard-pressed to do so. “For prices leading up to the game, I don’t think they will drop drastically, if at all,” Jack Slingland of TickPick said.

“There is less than a thousand tickets available right now. Since the announcement was made, the cheapest ticket sold was at $275, and the current get in price is at $342.”

While there is considerable excitement for the retirement of Bryant’s jerseys, ticket prices still pale in comparison to his 60-point sendoff. “This game really isn’t close to the same level as Kobe’s last game, which had an average per ticket purchase price of $1,282.56,” Slingland said. “The average listing price the day of the game was at $2,734.83.”

