Lakers Strength & Conditioning Coach Tim DiFrancesco’s Open Letter To Lakers Nation

In the NBA world, change is constant. Players come and go, as do team personnel, but the best leave a mark that won’t be forgotten. Tim DiFrancesco, longtime Los Angeles Lakers Strength and Conditioning Coach, is one such person. DiFrancesco recently made the difficult decision to leave Los Angeles, but he did it for the best of reasons: family.

DiFrancesco penned a touching letter to Lakers Nation that was published on his website, tdathletesedge.com. The text of the letter can be found below:

AN OPEN LETTER TO LAKERS NATION I will never forget the day that I got the call. Gary Vitti – the legendary Lakers Head Trainer – was inviting me to interview for the Head of Strength & Conditioning role with the Lakers. When the Lakers call, you drop everything. Fast forward 6 seasons and it is hard to believe how much we have accomplished. It was with a heavy heart that I resigned from the Lakers after the 2016-2017 season; thanking them for the opportunity and for welcoming me as a member of this extraordinary franchise. While 6 seasons have brought many changes within this role, the biggest change that I didn’t anticipate was how much I was going to fall in love with my newborn daughter Averie. Suddenly, those memorable road trips with the team got a little longer and being across the country from family felt a little further. There are too many people to thank along the way to do so in this letter but I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Gary Vitti for seeing potential in me. Thank you to Kobe Bryant for demonstrating a rare work ethic, to Steve Nash for bringing an unparalleled level of professionalism to his craft, to Metta World Peace for showing up every day with a hunger to continue learning. Thank you to the young core who work hard every day and carry with them the hope and future of the team. And to the fans. Thank you. Thank you for your support and your undying love of Lakers Nation. I am excited for the next phase and although I am moving back to New England, I will always cherish my time with the purple and gold. – Tim

During his time with the team, DiFrancseco was synonymous with excellence. On behalf of Lakers Nation and the multitude of Lakers fans, we thank him for his work with the team that we all love and wish him the best of luck in the future.