Lakers Among Teams Included In Sports Crate Launch

Coinciding with the start of the 2017-18 NBA season, Sports Crate unveiled a line of bi-monthly subscription boxes for 13 teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Sports Crate, a division of the leading fan-commerce and community platform, Loot Crate, previously launched MLB Diamond Crates.

In addition to the Lakers, Sports Crate is offering lines for Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs.

More teams will be added on a rolling basis. Officially licensed gear and apparel, a $50 average retail value, are offered in three subscription models that are shipped directly to customers.

A bi-monthly subscription is offered at $29.99 per crate, while a bi-annual (recurring subscription) is $28.50 per crate (three crates), and $27 for a yearly subscription (six crates). Stance, Tervis, and Mitchell & Ness are among the brands to be featured in crates throughout the year.

The contents of each crate are a surprise, with one hero item being revealed per crate. The first month’s crate features new Mitchell & Ness snapbacks that are a timed variant exclusive to NBA Sports Crate.

Also available with the first crate is an option to get a free Sports Illustrated annual subscription. Furthermore, annual subscribers are automatically entered or a chance to win exclusive premium team merchandise from parter brands.

Fans can subscribe at www.sportscrate.com now.