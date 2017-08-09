Lakers To Sign Forward V.J. Beachem To Partially Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers front office has been handing out training camp invites at a rapid pace recently, as they signed Vander Blue, Briante Weber and Stephen Zimmerman to partially guaranteed contracts.

They added to that list Wednesday morning, as they reportedly signed Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem to a partially guaranteed contract as well, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem has agreed to a partial guarantee with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2017

Beachem went undrafted in 2017 after playing four years at Notre Dame. In those four seasons he averaged 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.

His best year was his senior season in which he played 34.2 minutes per game, averaging 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range. He shot 39.2 percent from deep in his career.

Beachem played for the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team, although he did not receive many opportunities.

The Lakers is current roster being very deep on the wing, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram starting and Jordan Clarkson, Corey Brewer, Luol Deng and Josh Hart all vying for minutes off the bench, so Beachem’s likelihood of earning the team’s final roster spot is very slim.

The 22-year-old will have a chance to show the front office what he is capable of throughout the preseason though.