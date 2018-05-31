Lakers Colorway Of Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 Releasing June 1

In addition to releasing a black/gold/gum version of the Nike Kobe A.D. mid, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will also have his newest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360, hit the shelves for a second time on Friday, June 1, for a suggested retail price of $200.

This particular release should resonate with Bryant’s most fervent fans, as it’s outfitted in a yellow, 360 degree Flyknit upper with a purple translucent sole. Given some of the hue changes with Nike taking over the NBA apparel deal the shoe might not be a perfect match for Lakers clothing but it’s close to a perfect fit.

Nike’s official backstory for the pair is it is inspired by Bryant’s performance in Game 4 of a first-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA Playoffs.

Bryant memorably made a near-impossible floater on the baseline that helped send the game into overtime, then drilled a buzzer-beater in the extra period to lift the Lakers to a 3-1 series lead.

Bryant wore a specific pair of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 in that memorable game, which was not released until a “Final Seconds” Protro model of the shoe came out this past April.

As for the Kobe AD NXT 360, it’s constructed from the next generation of Nike Flyknit technology that wraps around the foot for a second-skin fit, hence the 360 reference in the shoe’s name.

Additionally, the NXT 360 features a dual-density drop-in foam midsole that’s made of Nike React technology and Lunarlon to maximize cushioning and response. Lunarlon is a staple from Bryant’s and other Nike basketball shoes, whereas Nike React technology was first incorporated on the Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.