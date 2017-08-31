Lakers Rumors: Shabazz Muhammad Considering Joining L.A.

With training camp just weeks away the Los Angeles Lakers currently have 19 total players under contract, with 14 of those being guaranteed. That leaves room for one more player to be invited to camp with a chance to make the team.

Things have been quiet on the Lakers front as far as bringing in another player, but one of the more intriguing free agent wings available is former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad.

The former lottery pick from UCLA has come into his own over the last couple of years as a dangerous scorer off the bench and according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Muhammad is considering joining the Lakers:

I'm told Shabazz Muhammad considering joining his former agent Rob Pelinka with Lakers, LA considering options as well — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) September 1, 2017

Muhammad is a very strong, physical wing who does a lot of his work inside the paint as most players at his position aren’t strong enough to stop him from getting to the basket. He does make sense for the Lakers as another potential bench scorer considering Luol Deng and Corey Brewer are more defensive-minded players.

It is interesting that the Lakers do have that connection already with Rob Pelinka being the general manager. When he was first hired, it was believed that his connections could help bring some free agents to L.A. and that could be the case here.

The Lakers do still possess a $4.3 million room exception that they could use to sign Muhammad or simply give him a minimum contract. Either way, at only 24 years old, Muhammad fits in with the young Lakers roster and could be a great get for the team on a one-year deal.

Last season in Minnesota Muhammad averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field in only 19.4 minutes per game.