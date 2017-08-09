Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles To Have Minneapolis Era ‘Classic’ Jersey Option This Season



The National Basketball Association has done a magnificent job with marketing their apparel, with jersey sales gaining traction all around the world. The phenomenal part about the jerseys is that there are so many different styles to choose from. For example, the Los Angeles Lakers have donned many of their retro or classic jerseys to pay homage to their rich history, with another opportunity presenting itself going into the 2017-18 season.

After much discussion from commissioner Adam Silver and his staff, the NBA decided to alter how they approach jerseys this upcoming season with them switching from Adidas to Nike. They have eliminated the use of home and away jerseys, instead referring to the white jerseys as the “association” jerseys and the “icon” jerseys now resembling the darker road jerseys.

Each NBA team will have four designated jersey designs going into the 2017-18 season, but the NBA has decided to involve some teams in a unique design featured around throwback jerseys. According to Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net, eight NBA teams, including the Lakers, will have an option to wear classic jerseys as well:

Through a contact of mine with close knowledge of the situation, I have obtained the list of eight teams to be included, plus the list of eras from which the uniform design will come form. Unfortunately, I am unable to confirm if each team will wear the home or road version of their throwback uniform, but we can at least narrow down the possibilities significantly, especially in the case of some apparent rumors. Without further ado, the list: Atlanta Hawks- 1972-76

Charlotte Hornets – 1989-96 (We’ve seen evidence of the design being the road uniform)

Golden State Warriors – 1971-75

Indiana Pacers – Hickory Hoosiers fauxback (rumors say it will be a white version of the previous Hickory uniform)

Los Angeles Lakers – 1947-52

Miami Heat – 1988-99

Milwaukee Bucks – 1968-73

Phoenix Suns – 1968-73

The 1947-52 Lakers jerseys of course refer to when the franchise was in Minneapolis, with their unique baby blue and yellow jerseys. The Lakers have worn those jerseys in recent years, turning into a fan favorite and quite the sell in the apparel market.

After discussing it with his source on the matter, Burry was able to render up his potential mock of what the jersey may be designed like:



During the 2002 season, the Lakers decided to pay homage to the championship Minneapolis teams by retiring two banners, one with the names of various players from that era and one signaling the five secured championships. The players included are Vern Mikkelsen, George Mikan, Jim Polland, Slater Martin, John Kundla and Clyde Lovellette, with the phrase “NBA Hall of Fame” titling the banner.

The organization originated in the Minneapolis area, playing from the 1940s to the end of the 1950s before moving to Los Angeles during the 1960-61 season. The classic rendition of the jerseys will just be another way the Lakers can honor their illustrious pass, as they transition into their next era of success.