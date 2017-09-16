Lakers Rumors: LeBron James ‘Unequivocally’ Joining Lakers In 2018

The LeBron James to Los Angeles rumors have been running wild the entire summer. With James set to become a free agent in 2018, many believe he will leave Cleveland to join the Lakers.

With his wife reportedly wanting to live in L.A., and his business ventures being stationed in California as well, it could very well benefit James to don the purple and gold. And that’s before considering the potential basketball benefits.

Nonetheless, until James actually signs a contract everything remains speculation. That won’t stop the rumors from coming however as NBA expert Peter Vecsey believes James will unequivocally sign with the Lakers next summer (H/T HoopsHype):

“Accordingly, I’m publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James’ playing plans past this season. For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018. I’m eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status.”

The story of LeBron coming to the Lakers basically writes itself. If James were to come to Los Angeles and win a championship he would be leading his third team to an NBA Championship in addition to helping bring the league’s premier franchise out of it’s worst era of basketball.

The Lakers are certainly preparing themselves to at least have the chance to land James as they have already cleared out the salary cap space for one max player and have the means to clear out another for someone like Paul George or Russell Westbrook.

Two established stars joining the promising duo of Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram is what Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are shooting for. If they can pull it off it would be a major accomplishment.