LeBron James Buys Second Mansion In Los Angeles, Further Fueling Free Agency Rumors

As the regular season presses ahead, the LeBron James-to-the-Los-Angeles-Lakers rumors have quieted down as the focus has shifted to on the court.

But with so much riding on free agency next summer, every move made by potential signees will be analyzed, especially when it comes to LeBron, in all likelihood the Lakers’ top target in free agency.

James has so much set up in Los Angeles that many believe the Lakers makes the most sense for him to join next summer. Now he has added more fuel to the fire as TMZ Sports reported that James purchased a second mansion in the Los Angeles area:

The King has chosen yet again the ritzy area of Brentwood for his second crib in as many years. This time he dropped $23 million for a brand spankin’ new 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom crib that features an elevator and sweeping views of DTLA.

This will undoubtedly be one of the selling points for the Lakers should they get a meeting with LeBron. Playing in Los Angeles will make it much easier for him to also remain involved in his many ventures outside of basketball.

On the court, the impact LeBron has is obvious as he remains arguably the NBA’s best player. He currently has the Cavaliers on a 13-game win streak and is averaging a ridiculous 28.2 points, eight rebounds, and 8.6 assists this season.

The idea of LeBron signing with the Lakers has been something of a divisive topic among fans. The Kobe-LeBron rivalry has made it very difficult to envision James in the purple and gold, but that is the goal of this front office and there remain signs that it could become a reality.

