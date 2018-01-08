Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considered ‘Front-Runners’ To Sign Jamil Wilson Should He Clear Waivers

After releasing veteran center Andrew Bogut over the weekend, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers would be targeting shooting with their open roster spot. It didn’t take long for a possible name to surface, and he is very much used to playing in Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Clippers recently released forward Jamil Wilson, who was on a two-way contract, because the team simply didn’t have enough guards on their roster due to injuries. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers called it a tough move that had to be made simply out of necessity.

Wilson still has to clear waivers, but if he does so, the Lakers are reportedly the front-runners to sign him according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Assuming he clears waivers today, the Lakers are strong front-runners to sign forward Jamil Wilson to a 10-day contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018

The Lakers targeting Wilson makes perfect sense as he fits needs for them. He is a young, versatile wing who can defend multiple positions, and teams can’t get enough of those.

More importantly for the Lakers, he shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range in his 15-game stint with the Clippers. With the Lakers still ranking dead last in 3-point percentage by a large margin the team is determined to get some players who can consistently stretch the floor.

Taking a flier on a young player like Wilson on a 10-day contract is an ideal move. Wilson started 10 of his 15 games for the Clippers. He averaged seven points and 2.1 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

