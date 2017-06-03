Lakers Rumors: L.A. Would Pass On Lonzo Ball If Draft Were Today

With the NBA Draft less than a month away, rumors are continuing to ramp up surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and what they will do with the second overall pick. The overwhelming favorite was that the team would take UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, but that sentiment may be changing.

There have been some rumblings that many in the Lakers organization have their eyes on other prospects such as Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and now Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Lakers would pass on Ball if the draft were today: