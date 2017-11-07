Lakers Rumors: L.A. Interested In Trade For Knicks Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more surprising teams so far in the Western Conference, currently sitting at 5-5. Over in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks also find themselves with a surprising 5-4 record.

Not everyone is happy in New York however as second-year forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas is unhappy with his role. After appearing in 68 games as a rookie last season, Kuzminskas has been inactive all season and is now looking for a way out.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Kuzminskas representatives are looking for interested teams and the Lakers were one of the squads who were looking to sign him when he originally came over to the NBA last year:

“Sources indicated Kuzminskas’ reps were gauging interest around the NBA. When he signed with the Knicks, there were four clubs that had interest, including the Lakers, Cavaliers and Hawks, according to sources. The Knicks have to make a roster move in mid-November when Joakim Noah returns from suspension. Kuzminskas has one year left on his pact at $3.8 million.”

This doesn’t mean that the Lakers are definitely interested in making a move, but Kuzminskas would fit a need for the team. The 6’9 forward is someone who can shoot from deep, which the Lakers sorely need, and Corey Brewer has been solid but unspectacular as the team’s backup small forward.

Last season Kuzminskas averaged 6.3 points while shooting 32.1 percent from three-point range. He also looked very impressive this summer at the 2017 Eurobasket Championships, averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from deep for his native Lithuania.

This is the last season on his deal so the Lakers wouldn’t hurt their salary cap space next summer if they were to acquire him. Of course they would have to give up something in any deal and who knows what that would be.

Nonetheless, a player like Kuzminskas could be a worthwhile gamble that won’t have any long-term consequences should things not work out.

