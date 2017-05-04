Lakers Rumors: L.A. ‘Enamored’ With UCLA Guard Lonzo Ball?

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason as the new front office led by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka intend to improve the talent on the roster. The first way they would be able to do so would be through the NBA Draft which is believed to be one of the deepest in years.

The Lakers still don’t know whether they will keep their top-3 protected draft pick as the NBA Draft Lottery isn’t until May 16, but if they do one prospect who has constantly been linked to the team is UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

Ball has been open about his preference to wind up with the Lakers and apparently the interest in seeing him is purple and gold is mutual according to Chad Ford of ESPN:

The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it. But they’ll likely have to land in the top two to get him.

The reasons why the Lakers would be interested in Ball make complete sense. Not only is he easily the most well-known player coming into the draft, certainly helped by his father LaVar constantly making the news on his behalf, but his style of play fits perfectly with the system that Luke Walton has installed.

Ball is an elite level passer with amazing court vision who makes his teammates better. Additionally, he is an excellent shooter, despite an awkward form, with unlimited range and the Lakers certainly lack shooters.

Of course nothing matters until the Lakers find out the fate of their draft pick. As long as they land in the top-3 they will bring in an excellent talent as Washington’s Markelle Fultz and Kansas’ Josh Jackson are far from just consolation prizes.