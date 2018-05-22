Lakers Rumors: Jud Buechler In Serious Talks To Join David Fizdale’s Knicks Coaching Staff

With the NBA Conference Finals in progress, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft and free agency. As Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball received 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First and Second Team honors, the Lakers have established a competitive young core by rebuilding through the draft.

Although all the attention is naturally on the players, head coach Luke Walton and his coaching staff deserve credit for the team’s development. After improving by 18 games since Walton’s hiring two years ago, there could be a potential change within the coaching staff ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season.

With the New York Knicks recently hiring David Fizdale as head coach, they now are in the process of filling out his coaching staff. Jud Buechler, who has been a part of Walton’s coaching staff and a three-time champion with the Chicago Bulls as a player, reportedly is in serious talks with the Knicks, according to Ian Begley of ESPN:

The Knicks are talking seriously with Lakers assistant Jud Buechler about joining new head coach David Fizdale’s staff as an assistant, per ESPN sources. Buechler has coached as an assistant under Luke Walton with the Lakers, where he worked in player development. A 12-year veteran, Buechler won three titles as a Chicago Bull for teams coached by ex-Knicks president Phil Jackson. Memphis assistant Keith Smart is also expected to be a top assistant under Fizdale.

If Buechler joins the Knicks, it will be interesting to see who replaces him on the Lakers coaching staff. While Walton made great strides in his second season as head coach, surrounding the 38-year-old with more experience always helps.

Entering Year 3 under Walton, the team’s goal is making the playoffs and ending their five-year drought. With or without signing two max-contract players this free agency, the young core is confident they can take the next step in their development and play in late April.