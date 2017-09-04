Lakers Rumors: Dwyane Wade A Possibility If Bought Out By Bulls?

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, the majority of moves that could potentially be made by the Los Angeles Lakers have already happened. There are a couple of lingering possibilities out there, one of which involves Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade.

It is widely presumed that Wade will be bought out by the Bulls who are in the midst of a rebuilding project after dealing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota earlier this summer. This would give Wade the option to join any team he chooses.

Many have assumed that Wade would likely join his friend LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there are other options. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a return to Miami or coming to Los Angeles are also options:

Though ESPN reported that LeBron James’ camp expects Dwyane Wade to end up with Cleveland if he reaches a buyout with the Bulls, a Wade associate has been telling people that Miami and Los Angeles are also appealing destinations for Wade.

It has previously been reported that no buyout talks have taken place between Wade and the Bulls so it is unknown when a potential buyout could happen. The possibility of Wade joining the Lakers is an interesting one.

The Lakers reportedly had previous interest in trading for Wade earlier this summer if Chicago was willing to deal him. That, of course, was before they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be their starting shooting guard this season. With him already on board, and Jordan Clarkson off the bench, shooting guard minutes would be tough to come by.

Nonetheless, Wade is still a productive player as he enters his 15th season in the league. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for the Bulls last season and if there is some interest in joining the Lakers after a buyout, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will undoubtedly explore the possibility.